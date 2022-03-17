What started out as a routine traffic stop for failure to wear a seat belt ended up being a two-county pursuit with the suspect eventually abandoning his vehicle and fleeing on foot.
The incident took place shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday and began on Alloway Rd. in eastern Cumberland County.
Sheriff’s Cpl. Lucas Turner wrote in his report he spotted a 2002 Chevrolet Cava-
lier whose driver was not wearing a seat belt and attempted to stop the driver near the intersection of Alloway Rd. and Hwy. 68.
At that time, Turner was notified the driver was wanted on outstanding warrants from Cumberland and Rhea counties.
The driver continued toward Rhea County, reaching speeds of 85 mph in a 50 mph speed zone, passing vehicles in no-passing zones.
With a female passenger in the vehicle, the fleeing driver turned onto Possom Trot Rd. and then back onto Alloway Rd.
Deputy Jason Powers activated a spike strip on Alloway Rd. near Big Neck Rd. with the driver passing over the spikes.
The driver continued onto Blue Branch Rd., crossing a swollen creek and eventually abandoned the vehicle when it became disabled from damage and muddy road conditions.
The suspect remains at large and now has additional charges filed. He has been identified as a 28-year-old Durham Loop, Grandview, man.
The identity of the female in the vehicle is not known.
