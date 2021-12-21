A Crossville area man who was hospitalized as the result of a drug overdose was found in possession of 16 stolen credit/debit cards and now faces charges in both matters.
The incident was reported to have taken place Dec. 13 shortly before 5 p.m. in a restroom at Ruby Tuesday off N. Main St., according to Crossville Police Ptl. Shade Foster.
Anthony Colin Morgenstern, 31, 1703 Spruce Loop, is charged with theft of property (possessing stolen property), simple possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication, the report states.
Police and first responders were called to the restaurant after a man was found unconscious and unresponsive in the restroom.
When police arrived, they found three uncapped needles on a diaper-changing station and one clear container with a substance the report identifies as heroin.
A search of Morgenstern produced the 16 credit/debit cards that police learned had been stolen in an unrelated theft on Dec. 12.
Morgenstern was taken by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center, where he was hospitalized overnight. Upon his release the following afternoon, he was detained by police, and warrants were served for his arrest.
He was placed under bond and will appear in General Sessions Court.
