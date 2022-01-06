A New Year’s Eve crash that left one man with head injuries, a second with a totaled vehicle and a third man fleeing the scene has resulted in multiple charges against the driver police say was at fault.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Genesis Rd. and Interstate Dr. around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 31, according to Crossville Sptl. Corey Freeman’s report.
William Ray Heath, 32, Halstead Dr., is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an injury crash.
Crossville Police arriving on the scene found a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic and a Jeep Liberty with major damage in the middle of the intersection and bystanders waving to officers, pointing in the direction that the driver of the Chevrolet had fled on foot.
Lt. Dustin Lester arrived on the scene and spotted a man running through a church parking lot on Interstate Dr.
Police converged on the suspect, who surrendered to officers and was taken back to the scene.
A passenger in the Chevrolet, identified as Michael Ziglar, no age or address given, suffered a head injury in the crash and was taken to Cumberland Medical Center by ambulance.
The driver of the Jeep Liberty, identified as 23-year-old Trevor S. Tucker, told police he was traveling south on Genesis Rd. when he observed the Chevrolet cross over into a turn lane and then continue toward him. Tucker said he got as far over as he could before the collision.
According to the report, Ziglar told police he and Heath had just left a bar on Hwy. 70 E. prior to the crash.
Heath was taken to the Justice Center, where he was booked and placed under bond. He will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
