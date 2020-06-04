A man wearing a Santa hat and claiming he had been sent to a social action agency’s parking lot for Space Force was taken into custody after police made contact with him and found him “in an altered state.”
Tyler Dixon Hancock, 21, 53 Herbert Houston Rd., is charged with misdemeanor public intoxication and will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charge at a later date.
The incident occurred Sunday in the parking lot of Habitat for Humanity off McLarty Lane around 8 a.m. Police received a report of a man interfering with a resurfacing crew and preventing them from doing their job.
Ptl. Tyrel Lorenz wrote that when he arrived, he found a man whose face was painted black and was wearing a wizard hat. Lorenz reported the man told him he was “there for the Space Force orders of President Trump. He continued to make incoherent statements and appeared to be in an altered state of mind.”
Hancock was taken into custody without incident.
