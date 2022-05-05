Joseph Lee Moseley cooperated with authorities for a few moments before speeding away from a traffic stop, leaving Crossville Police scrambling for their patrol cars.
It was a bad move.
Two spike strips later, Moseley’s 2002 Ford Ranger pickup was disabled and Moseley, 29, of Deer Creek Dr., was in custody, facing a host of charges.
Moseley will appear in General Sessions Court to face charges of driving under the influence, felony evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of meth with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, vandalism and violation of the state implied consent law.
He was placed under $37,000 bond,
The incident began Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. Ptl. Keyton Harthun observed a pickup traveling in the area of Village Way and Dayton Ave. with a non-working light over the license plate.
After the vehicle traveled Dayton Ave. to the Milo Lemert Parkway, Harthun performed a traffic stop and was quickly joined by Sgt. Jared South.
Harthun wrote in his report that when officers asked for Moseley’s license, registration and proof of insurance, Moseley became argumentative, refused to cooperate and locked the doors to the pickup.
As officers tried to convince Moseley to unlock the pickup and step out, he suddenly sped away.
With officers in pursuit, the vehicle traveled north on Milo Lemert toward Pea-
vine Rd. where Ptl. Jordan Winningham activated spikes to disable the vehicle’s tires.
Despite being successful in disabling some tires, the driver reportedly continued to Hwy. 70 E., traveling west, and a second set of strips were successfully activated at the Dogwood Ave. intersection by Sheriff’s Deputy Ray Seiber.
The vehicle continued to west, crossing Main St. and and then traveling to Old Lantana Rd.
The driver then turned onto Miller Ave. and crossed Hwy. 127 S., traveled to Dayton Ave. and Wells Rd. before finally traveling to Cumberland Medical Center where it struck a concrete curb, coming to rest in a ditch.
Hartun wrote that Moseley fought with officers as they tried to take him into custody. A bag containing what police said was 1.9 grams of meth was recovered from the pickup.
