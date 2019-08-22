Members of the Cumberland County Board of Education grappled with the challenges a zoning decision will place on a Cumberland County family and the impact reversing the student’s assignment could have on the school.
In the end, the board voted 5-1 to uphold the school assignment that leaves a family’s children in separate schools.
“We’re asking to have all of our children at one school so we can pick them up and attend school functions,” said the father, who is not being named by the Chronicle to protect the privacy of the juvenile.
The family is blended. Two children live in the father’s home full time and are zoned for North Cumberland Elementary. The father shares custody of three children whose custodial parent lives in the Homestead Elementary school zone. Those children spend every other week with the father.
“Our request is to have the children at one school so we can pick them up and drop them off and don’t have to be in two places at one time,” he said. “I am perfectly fine with them all going to North. However, I cannot control that.”
The family requested the two elementary children living full time in their home — a second-grader and a sixth-grader — be allowed to attend Homestead Elementary. The children have attended the school since kindergarten.
Director of Schools Janet Graham said the older child was granted permission to continue attending Homestead Elementary.
“There was space in sixth grade, and we try hard not to disrupt kids once they hit fifth- and sixth-grade,” Graham said.
The younger child’s request was denied, however, based on enrollment at the school.
The school system received 393 out-of-zone requests for the 2019-’20 school year. Of those, about 125 were initially denied.
A reconsideration period opened with the new school year. Again, decisions are based on space available, with priority for students who already attend the school with good attendance and behavior, new students with siblings enrolled at the school and the earliest date and time stamp on the application.
“It was obvious early on that second grade was a problem at Homestead,” Graham said.
The school has four second-grade classrooms, with 20 to 22 students in each class. The maximum class size for that grade is 25, though teachers are paid $10 a month for every child over 20 in their class.
The state also looks at the average number of students per teacher in a grade cluster, kindergarten through third-grade.
“Today, that cluster average is at 20.4,” Graham said.
If another student enrolls in those grades, the average would increase to 20.5 and trigger the hiring of another teacher. The cost of hiring a teacher is about $50,000 to $60,000 for pay and benefits, Graham said.
“Teachers right now are hard to come by. We have positions in our district that are not filled,” Graham said. “We’re struggling with that.
It is possible the school will have additional in-zone students enter the school in the next few weeks.
“We’re in a precarious position right now at Homestead Elementary in that cluster,” Graham said.
The school had also emptied its portable classrooms this year. However, any new classrooms required to meet class size and cluster averages would be placed in portable classrooms.
Traditionally, if another class is added during the year to meet class-size requirements, students denied their zoning request have not been permitted to change schools.
“The kids are in, and they’re settled,” she said.
Graham said there is also concern about two out-of-zone students in first grade and four in third grade. While the school system does not require students to leave during the school year, those students would likely not be granted permission to return to the school next year.
Graham said the decision to deny the request is based on numbers. She didn’t receive any names or other information.
“We don’t look at the reason for the plain and simple reason that we try to treat everyone in the same,” she said.
Graham said there is concern that the younger student had 24 tardies last year. Her older sibling had 18 tardies.
“The children are as good as gold,” Graham said of behavior. But when looking at tardies across the family, she said, “It’s consistent when you look at the pattern. They’ve got a long way to go to get to school. And it’s hard. I understand.”
Graham said there were other families with multiple children who were not granted permission to keep all their children at the same school.
“Then it’s up to the family to decide what to do about that, whether they stay in separate schools or all go to the same school,” she said. “That’s a family decision.”
The father said he was unaware tardies were considered in zoning decisions and that he had not been told his children had excessive tardies the year before.
“We’re getting them to school on time as best we can,” he said.
The father said he and his wife own a Crossville retail business that closes at 5 p.m. He works in construction and is often working out of town for weeks at a time. This makes it difficult to pick up the children from school in the afternoon. While both schools offer an after-school child care program, the father said they had been told children must be picked up by 5:30.
“It’s a great program,” he said. “But with us getting off at 5 p.m., we don’t have enough time to go from our work to pick up the children at one school and across the county to the other school.”
Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative, said her grandson utilizes the after-school program at North Cumberland and it remains open until 6 p.m. The father said the family needs to evaluate if that additional 30 minutes would offer a possible solution.
The second-grade student is also too young to ride the bus home and stay unaccompanied until the family arrives in the evening. There are no family members who can provide supervision in the afternoon on a regular basis, either.
Since school began, the family has been adjusting shifts at their store and taking time off work to provide after-school transportation for the child.
“We’re taking vacation time and had to change a couple of shifts around,” he said. “We have two older children who have been able to drop her off when I have not been there.”
The older children, both in high school, both drive. One child works after school. The other is involved in extracurricular activities that prevent him from being able to pick up his little sister on a regular basis.
“I don’t want to limit his school experience,” the father said.
BOE Attorney Earl Patton shared a list of statutory factors the board must consider when deciding an appeal of student placement. Those include the available space at the schools, geographical location of the student’s home, transportation facilities, the request of parents, and other factors the board considers pertinent.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, called for a roll-call vote to uphold the school system’s zoning policy and the decision of the administration.
Voting in favor were Rob Safdie, 2nd District representative; Boston; Hamby; Tom Netherton, 6th District representative; and Tony Brock, 5th District representative.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, voted no, adding, “This is a no-win situation. I’d like for the child to be able to stay at Homestead, so I’m going to vote no.”
Safdie agreed with Inman. “I don’t think any of us want this decision to impact their family. But the inevitability is that it’s going to. You have some choices, and those are tough choices. I’m sorry. It’s not an easy decision for any of us to vote the way we did.”
Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative, passed.
Josh Stone, 4th District representative, and Stace Karge, 9th District representative, did not attend the meeting.
The father thanked the board for hearing the appeal, but added, “It’s going to put a strain on our children and divide our house. I understand why you all voted that way. I understand it’s going to cost more to put a teacher in the school. I also understand it’s going to put our family under more financial strain, as well.”
Patton said the family could appeal the decision of the board to Cumberland County Chancery Court.
