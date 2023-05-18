Case loads are rising for Cumberland County’s two youth service officers.
Director Nikole Iles said her office handled 387 cases in 2021, 835 last year and had exceeded 500 cases so far in 2023.
“We have seen a significant increase in our case loads,” Iles told the county budget committee during its May 5 budget meeting. “I’m very concerned about our department. In five years, if we continue the way that we are, we will not be here. Possibly in 10 years, we definitely won’t.
“We won’t be able to sustain. It’s just too much.”
Iles is assisted by one probation officer, Cody Iles. They have jurisdiction over youth from as young as 5 until age 19.
“The vaping issue has bogged us down quite a bit. And, the mental health crisis from COVID, we’re seeing a lot of that, as well.
Cumberland County General Sessions Judge Amanda Worley said only a portion of the cases fielded by youth services ever make it to her juvenile court docket.
“They’re able to do adjustments — to direct children to make restitution or take a class,” Worley said. “Vaping will go to different classes.
“They see people who may not have a case, but parents may have children becoming unruly and they try to direct them into services.”
Of the youth service cases over the three years Iles reviewed, 230 cases advanced to juvenile court in 2021 and 352 cases advanced in 2022.
The department has requested increasing the hours for the two full-time officers from 37 1/2 hours to 40 hours a week with a salary increase to the mid-point of their salary grade on the county’s official pay scale. An additional part-time employee, working 30 hours a week, is also requested.
Their duties include home and school visits, organizing court proceedings, and monitoring juveniles to ensure they complete all probation or program requirements. Iles is on call 24-7, Worley said, if a juvenile is taken to the county’s juvenile holding facility. The two are also helping with a new juvenile justice program in cooperation with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
The part-time position could assist with these duties or handle administrative tasks and free up Iles and Christopher for their core work.
Commissioner Colleen Mall, 9th District, said, “With the little staff that they have, they’ve been able to work with the schools and everyone else to touch an increasing number of kids.”
Iles said Cumberland County is operating with fewer staff than surrounding counties with comparable or greater population. Putnam County has a director, one probation officer and three administrative assistants. Roane County has a director, a supervisor, two youth service officers and one truancy officer — and they’re looking to add a part-time youth service officer next year.
The budget committee heard personnel and capital requests as it reviewed general budgets during its kick-off meeting for the 2023-’23 budget development process held May 5.
The youth services budget includes office and technology equipment for the additional staff member, if approved.
The youth services department isn’t the only department struggling to meet the demands of the office. Cumberland County Veterans Service Officer retired Lt. Com. James Dignan said appointments for his office were currently being scheduled as far out as July.
“That’s a pretty long time,” Dignan said.
Recent changes in benefits eligibility through the PACT Act also needs a public information campaign to inform veterans and dependents of potential benefits.
“A lot of veterans and spouses don’t know what they’re eligible for,” he said.
The part-time position would help reduce the backlog on appointments and help share information.
Cumberland County has about 6,100 veterans living here, ranking it among the top 20% of Tennessee counties. But only about 1,800 veterans are receiving benefits. That’s a deficit Dignan believes a part-time employee could help address.
“There’s a lot of people out there entitled to benefits. That’s the outreach. We need to close that gap,” Dignan said. “I don’t want a veteran to leave the office feeling they weren’t heard.”
In addition to the part-time employee, Dignan is also seeking funds for a color laser printer, a commercial shredder to assist with destruction of veteran files that are not necessary to maintain and a new public address system for use at events.
The office also needs a new computer to replace a computer used for virtual hearings for veterans benefits determinations. The office is one of 48 sites in the state to offer the virtual hearing service, eliminating the need to drive to Nashville.
