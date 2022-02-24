Did a judge presiding over an ongoing major pharmaceutical lawsuit go too far by granting an interview and engaging in social media posts, comments and interactions with the public in a case still pending in his court?
A motion filed in a civil opioid lawsuit claims Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Lee Young exhibited improper conduct while presiding over a pending case by granting at least one interview, criticizing local media for lack of coverage of his case, making comments on social media including Facebook and with announcing an open online forum that was later canceled.
The motion states these actions are against the code of conduct set out for judges and could bias prospective jurors in the future.
Young was contacted Monday afternoon and declined comment on the record.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs in the case have filed a motion opposing the judge’s removal, citing what they called a “pattern” of motions that seek to stall the case.
In a hearing held Feb. 10, Young issued a default ruling from the bench for sanctions against Endo Health Solutions because of discovery violations. Endo is accused of failing to make disclosures or of hiding evidence in the lawsuit despite being required by state law to share the information.No other defendants in the sweeping case were affected by the judge’s bench ruling.
Young ruled Endo had not met requirements of the law in sharing evidence it was compelled to do so. Young issued the default judgment and set a trial for damages in April 2023.
An East Tennessee court issued a default ruling against Endo in 2021 in a separate case, and the company later settled the case for $35 million.
The ruling in the Cumberland County-filed case was not reduced to writing and entered into the record and now cannot be entered until the issue of recusal is resolved.
The Chronicle contacted District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, listed as filing the lawsuit against Purdue Pharma and others — including Endo — for comment on Endo’s request for Young to recuse himself.
“Considering this is pending litigation of which my office is the plaintiff, I feel it would be improper for me to comment,” Dunaway said.
Attorneys for Endo Health Solutions Inc., and Endo Pharmaceuticals Incs., filed the motion late Feb. 16. They are asking Young to recuse himself from further presiding over the case.
In the motion, attorneys from the law firm of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell and Berkowitz of Johnson City write:
“ … there is now an ‘appearance of bias’ that has irreparably undermined Endo’s confidence in the integrity and fairness of this proceeding and created a reasonable basis for questioning the court’s impartiality that warrants its recusal.”
The motion states the recusal “is necessary because the court’s decisions to offer editorial comment to the media about this litigation and then engage in conversations on Facebook about the litigation and about opioid manufacturers generally are egregious violations” of state law governing the conduct of judges.
Young’s actions, Endo’s attorneys claim, “have irreparably destroyed any appearance of impartiality in this matter.”
The suit calls Facebook posts and press statements highly inappropriate, all of “which were laced with rhetoric more befitting of a political campaign than a neutral judge …”
In one interview, Young described the case pending before him as the plot of a John Grisham novel.” The motion goes on to claim that Facebook posts on the judge’s personal Facebook page complained that the local news media was not covering the case and states the judge entered in casual conversations with posters “available for the world to see.
“For a judge to have an open forum on Facebook to discuss a pending case (potentially, indeed almost certainly, observed by potential jurors), is so irregular and unprecedented that Endo was unable to find any caselaw discussing such a scenario.
“Finally, the need for recusal is further heightened by the impropriety of the ‘Re-elect Judge Jonathan Young’ campaign website, which touts that the court has cracked down severely on those involved in narcotics even though this court does not routinely handle criminal matters.”
The motion references an Oct. 5, 2020, letter of public reprimand issued by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct to Young for sending “inappropriate messages” to multiple women on various social media platforms from 2015 to 2020.
The messages were described as “flirtatious to overtly sexual. Most of these communications depict you in your judicial robe.” The messages were sent to a legal professional employed by a law firm that conducts business in the judge’s court and someone appearing in his court over a child custody matter.
The reprimand notes that on Aug. 31, 2020, Young sent a response to the state in which he acknowledged sending inappropriate messages.
Attorneys from Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, PLLC in Nashville say the statements made after the hearing do not “rise to the level necessitating recusal under Tennessee law.” instead, they say Young repeated facts and conclusions that had already been made in open court but not yet issued in a written order.
“Second, the Facebook posts were factual, directed at local news, and did not reflect (nor could they reasonably construed to reflect) partiality against Endo,” the motion continues.
The motion adds that a motion to recuse should not be used to delay court proceedings. “But that is exactly what Endo is doing here,” the motion says.
The opioid civil case, filed in 2018, alleges violations of the Tennessee Drug Dealer Liability Act, which allows entities and individuals harmed by illegal drug use to seek civil remedies. Endo is accused of facilitating distribution of opioids into the illegal drug market.
Last year, the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled district attorneys lacked standing to bring claims under the law, but it allowed cities and counties to substitute in as plaintiffs on the case.
The Cumberland County Commission approved a resolution in support of the litigation in May 2021.
