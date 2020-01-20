A Cumberland County woman drawing an eight-year meth sentence was one of three defendants to plead guilty in Criminal Court, with trials set in two other cases and a status check on a homicide case made.
The cases were attached to the probation violation docket of Judge Wesley Bray last Monday.
Stephanie Cheliah Tuttle, 46, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and received an eight-year sentence. Tuttle also pleaded guilty to a probation violation charge because of the new charge.
The probation violation put into effect her five-year sentence on the unrelated charge, bringing the total sentence to be served to 13 years.
After pleading guilty last summer to sale of more than .5 grams of meth and receiving a five-year suspended sentence, Tuttle was arrested on Oct. 4 and a new drug charge.
Law enforcement officers received a tip that Tuttle was in possession of meth and when they served a warrant, found her in possession of five clear bags of a crystalized substance they determined to be meth.
In an unrelated meth case, Joshua Jones, 39, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth for resale and received a five-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Jones was fined $2,000 and was ordered to pay court costs.
The charge stems from a Dec. 5 response by sheriff’s deputies who conducted a weapons search and found Jones in possession of meth.
Jonathan Christopher Turner pleaded guilty to an information charging domestic assault occurring on Sept 23. He received an 11 month and 29 day sentence with credit for 103 days already served. The balance will be served on supervised probation.
The following action took place in other cases:
Set for trial
•Joshua Matthew Norton, aggravated assault and domestic assault, motion hearing set for Feb. 7 and trial set for Feb. 28.
•Edward Junior Sherrill, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, trial set for March 26. Second count of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, continued to March 26 for tracking.
Deadline docket
•Billy Joe Wannyn, first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, deadline for motions set for March 23. A three-day trial is anticipated.
