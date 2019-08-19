A parolee who was subject of a search following complaints of suspected drug trafficking pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court and was sentenced to prison.
Jesse B. Tucker, 41, formerly of Creekwood Apts., pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to sell and received an eight-year prison sentence to be served at 30 percent, consecutive to a sentence in Davidson County.
He was given credit for seven days already served in jail.
Tucker was approached by Sheriff’s Deputies Bobby Moore and Dustin Hensley who were responding to a complaint of drug trafficking at an apartment at Creekwood.
The suspect told officers he was on parole and subject to search. Deputies seized digital scales, 9.2 grams of cocaine and 25.2 grams of heroin.
He was immediately taken into custody and charged with felony possession.
In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:
•Shawn Keith Ferguson, theft of property of $1,000 to $10,000, pleaded guilty to the charge and received an 11-month and 29-day sentence to be served on supervised probation.
•Aaron Richard Hagens, 25, charged with theft of more than $1,000 involving a vehicle belonging to Life Changes Outreach Aug. 31, 2015, pleaded guilty to theft of less than $1,000 and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation as long as $1,682 in restitution remains unpaid. Court costs were waived.
•Desiree Christine Taylor, 42, charged with possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to sell stemming from a Sept. 14, 2018 traffic stop, pleaded guilty to the charge and received an eight-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation, was fined $2,000 and is to pay court costs. She was given credit for 42 days already served in jail.
•Thomas Blake Lewis Janow, 25, pleaded guilty to an information charging introduction of contraband into a penal institution on Feb. 24, 2018, and qualified for judicial diversion. He received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.
•Thomas Jefferson Lance, 79, pleaded guilty to an information charging violation of the sex offender registry law and received a three-year sentence. Lance was accused of not reporting his move to Sunset Loop as required by law.
•Laurie Lyn Griffis, 43, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than one-half ounce of marijuana and qualified for judicial diversion. The charge stems from a 2018 traffic stop by a state trooper. Griffis was placed on probation for one year with fine waived.
