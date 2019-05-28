A man who admitted setting a fire that destroyed a house in rural Cumberland County last summer received a six-year prison sentence and is to pay $43,000 in restitution to the home owner.
John Paul Brown, 33, Ashford Dr., pleaded guilty to setting a Breckenridge subdivision house on fire on July 18, 2018. A charge of aggravated assault was dropped in exchange for the plea.
Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley told Judge Gary McKenzie that, in addition to eyewitness statements, investigators recovered physical evidence at the scene. It is believed, Worley said, gasoline was used to fuel the fire.
Because the victim in the case did not want to testify, the plea agreement was reached.
The six years are to be served at 35 percent, and Brown is being given credit for time already served. Conditions of the sentence also state that the $43,000 restitution will not be used as a condition of parole, but will be converted to a civil debt once Brown completes his jail sentence.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Arraignment
•Michael Von Sherrill Austin, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000 and forgery of up to $1,000, continued to the Sept. 6 discussion docket and Sept. 11 deadline docket.
•Jarette Dewayne Boatwright, theft of property of up to $1,000 and forgery of up to $1,000, continued to June 19.
•James Charles Botbyl, theft of property of $60,000 to $250,000, continued to June 19.
•Brandy Allison Clark, driving under the influence, per se, and violation of the implied consent law, continued to June 19 at which time Clark is to return to court with an attorney.
•Doneal Marie Clark, felony murder, first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Kevin Bryant appointed to represent Clark and continued to the Sept. 6 discussion docket and Sept. 11 deadline docket.
•Kirk Douglas Clark, felony murder, first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Clark and continued to the Sept. 6 discussion docket and Sept. 11 deadline docket.
•Jeffrey Wayne Farr, possession of a Schedule II drug in violation of the state Drug-Free School Zone Act, continued to May 17.
•Tyler Gage Finley, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and evading arrest, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Finley and continued to May 17.
•Bonnie Sue Flury, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, dismissed with guilty plea of co-defendant.
•David Jones Fuller, introducing contraband into a penal institution, Ian Deadrick appointed to represent Fuller and continued to June 19.
•Tracy Allen Hamby, simple possession of methamphetamine, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Hamby and continued to the Sept. 6 discussion docket and Sept. 11 deadline docket.
•Tyler Julius Allin Hoskins, burglary, auto burglary, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of $10,000 to $60,000, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Hoskins and continued to the Sept. 6 discussion docket and Sept. 11 deadline docket.
•Steve James Jagneaux, aggravated assault, continued to Sept. 11.
•Johnny Lee Johnson, reckless endangerment and two counts of evading arrest, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Johnson and continued to the Sept. 6 discussion docket and Sept. 11 deadline docket. Johnson also pleaded guilty to a probation violation charge and agreed to serve the balance of his six-month sentence.
•Jerry Lee Phagan, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, continued to Sept. 11.
•Jamie Dewayne Richards, vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide by intoxication and driving under the influence, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Richards and continued to the Sept. 6 discussion docket and Sept. 11 deadline docket.
•Kyle Aaron Selby, theft of property of $500 to $1,000, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Selby and continued to June 19.
•James Albert Sherrill Sr., theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to July 8 at which time Sherrill is to return to court with an attorney.
•Kylo Keith Smith, auto burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Smith and continued to June 19. Smith was taken into custody when Huckabee Bonding announced they were coming off Smith’s bond because of new charges.
•Jonathan Claude Swallows, rape, continued to May 17.
•Samira Alexis Talley, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Talley and continued to the Sept. 6 discussion docket and Sept. 11 deadline docket.
•Sean Matthew Waters, introducing contraband into a penal institution, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Waters and continued to June 19.
•Duane O. Whited, two counts of violation of the habitual motor vehicle law, continued to June 19.
•Donnie Whittenburg, aggravated assault, continued to July 8.
•Jonathan Lamont Woods, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Woods and continued to Sept. 11.
•Thomas Hugo Young II, three counts of introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to May 17.
