A Crossville man pleaded guilty to attempting to possess a controlled substance in a two-year-old drug case and was sentenced to four years in prison at 30 percent.
Brian Allen Burnett, 21, was originally charged with possession of Ecstacy, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana on April 25, 2016.
On that date a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol observed a front door open at 6202 Genesis Rd. and stopped to make a welfare check. As the deputy approached the house, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana and called for backup.
That officer was joined by the Drug Task Force and a search of the residence yielded $7,800 in cash, more than .5 grams of cocaine, ectasy and marijuana.
In addition to the prison sentence, Burnett forfeits the cash and other items seized and was fined $2,000 and is to pay court costs.
In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:
•Michael Eugene Block, 39, pleaded guilty to an information charging violation of the sex-offender registry law and received a one-year prison sentence to be served at 35 percent. The charge relates to him moving into Cumberland County from Florida and failure to notify local authorities of his change of address within 48 hours. He was arrested Sept. 4.
