A Cumberland County man told investigators he was clubbed with a wrench but escaped with non-life-threatening injuries. A warrant has now been signed for a suspect in the incident.
The incident occurred at a Pomona Rd. location Saturday around 7 p.m., according to Deputy Dakota Rucker’s report. The injured man, identified as Scott Leandro Rocha, 45, who listed home addresses of Lakyn Dr. and Shadberry Lane, suffered injuries to the bridge of his nose, hands and forearms.
Rocha told deputies that he was standing on the back porch of a residence when he confronted a man about $800 missing from his wallet. The victim said that when he briefly lost his balance, he was struck repeatedly with a wrench.
The assailant then fled on foot. Rucker wrote that he and Reserve Deputy Webb searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect. The deputies did recover a wrench from a mud puddle in the driveway of the residence. The wrench was identified as the weapon used in the assault.
A warrant charing felony aggravated assault was then filed for a 30-year-old N. Lowe Rd. suspect.
