Emergency responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Main St. in front of Sisters Restaurant. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area. Further information will be published as it becomes available.
Wreck impacts Main St. traffic
Ruth Ann Lillback, 74, of Crossville, went home to be with the Lord on June 12, 2020, at Hospice of Cumberland County. She was born in Cleveland, OH, on Oct. 3, 1945, daughter of the late Vern William Sr. and Mildred Lunsford; and sister to the late Vern Lunsford Jr. or West Salem, OH. She i…
In loving memory of Edna Louise Barnes Wyatt. Edna Louise Barnes Wyatt, known to most everyone as Louise, was born on Nov. 12, 1950, to Juanita Pryor Montgomery and Joseph Riley Barnes in Monticello, KY. She passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the age of 70. She was preceded in death …
