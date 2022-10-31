A decision on a new location for the Cumberland County Clerk’s office is on hold as commissioners on the building and grounds committee evaluate building needs for the archives and other county offices housed in the Cumberland County Courthouse.
“I know it’s been a good move at this point. You’ve got plenty of time to work over there. This courthouse is not going to be finished next week,” Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, said. “I think, as a commissioner, as chair of this committee, that we need to maybe take a breath and let the dust settle.”
The committee voted 5-3 to cease construction while a motion to recommend the clerk’s office be permanently moved to the former bank building failed 3-4.
All committee votes must advance to the full commission for consideration.
Dewey Walker, 1st District commissioner, said his constituents have contacted him remarking on the accessibility and convenience of the clerk’s office temporary location at 1760 S. Main St.
County Clerk Jule Bryson said his office is housed in three separate offices in the courthouse. That causes difficulty when someone is on vacation or at lunch.
“Three rooms don’t work for nobody,” Bryson said.
He also does not have space at the courthouse for a break room for his employees.
He said the former bank building is set up ideally for his office, with the teller space, a drive-thru and no steps to the building. There is also ample parking.
“The same taxpayers paying for that building are wanting me out there,” Bryson said. “It’s convenient for them.”
He said it doesn’t make sense to continue with the construction project if there is a possibility of making it the permanent site of the clerk’s office.
As for the archives, Bryson said, “Fix their building over there. That’s where they want to stay. They’re part of the library. I’m not against the archives.”
Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner, said this is the first time she’s heard Bryson voice concerns about the space and office configuration at the courthouse.
“We haven’t looked at the implications for the register of the deeds. If the county clerk has an access problem, so does the register of deeds, so does the county mayor,” Mall said.
Mall added she could poll her constituents and likely find support for maintaining a central location for them to conduct their business. She added there needs to be an assessment of the volume of individuals served by the various offices.
But there’s no estimates for what a renovation of the courthouse would cost or what a new renovation project for the archives building would cost.
“I’m not going to answer yes until I have a dollar figure,” Wilson said.
Commissioners also questioned how to proceed with an archives project if the selected site is repurposed. The archives project has been discussed for several years. The county budgeted $1.6 million for the renovation of the E. First St. archives building. But when the project was bid in spring 2021, the cost increased by about $280,000. A motion to increase the budget for the project failed with an 8-9 vote. Shortly after, the former bank facility was identified as a possible solution for the archives.
Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner, said, “We’ve been jerking her [county archivist Joyce Rorabaugh] for years. I just want that to be part of the consideration, as well.”
Wilson said the archives needs to be part of any action by the committee to change the use of the former bank facility.
The current archives facility has suffered from various issues for several years, including lack of a secure storage facility appropriate for the preservation of public records, leaks, water intrusion and structural issues with the floor. Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said there has also been deferred maintenance in anticipation of a move to the former bank building.
To date, the county has spent about $1.2 million at the former bank building, including purchase and some construction.
The archives project was intended to be repaid over time through proceeds from a fee added to certain records. The funds can only be used for records storage. County Finance Director Nathan Brock said the budget committee had called for a first-year payment of $75,000, with subsequent payments to be determined by the budget or debt management committee based on prior year record fee revenues.
That first payment has not been made, however, because the project was ongoing. The first payment would not be made until the archives was occupying the facility, Brock said.
County attorney Philip Burnett said the records fee could only be used to preserve and maintain the records required by law to be maintained.
“The commission has an affirmative duty to maintain a safe and appropriate location for these public records. They’re extremely important. You passed this fee in 2018, and you still don’t have an appropriate place,” Burnett said.
Foster said the discussion appeared to be a circle back to 2016 when the commission began discussing a fee to pay for records storage.
“Nobody want to use property taxes to pay for it,” Foster said. “The reason it was done was that even back then there was an immediate need to get them either fixed or out … We can’t use this as a way to kill fixing the archives.”
Rorabaugh said her preference has always been to remain in the downtown area, close to the Art Circle Public Library.
“We like where we are,” she said.
She said the archives does not need a large parking lot as the volume of individuals served is less than the clerk’s office. She added the renovation did not include a workroom or storage space, which were also part of the original renovation plan.
“I need a vault,” Rorabaugh said. “The justice center can’t wait for us to get a vault. They’re dying for us to get their records.”
Foster said, “The problem is, if the two things are not done together, you lose your vault … If you do something with the bank building, you better have something tied to it for the archives.”
Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, had brought the idea of purchasing the former bank building for an archives, saying he believed it was a better facility for the archives at a lower cost.
Lowe said a renovation of the courthouse to address issues with the clerk’s office would not alleviate concerns with limited parking or building accessibility.
“This is the most-used office of any office in the county, and this is a senior citizen community,” Lowe said. “They need an easy, accessible location for what they use.”
Foster said his opinion is to move forward with the archives at the former bank building and to look for another place for the clerk’s office.
“If Jule says he’s got a problem, we can fix it,” Foster said. “It don’t have to be at the bank building. I give you my word, if they put this at the bank building, I’ll fight to get you what you need.”
Walker moved to keep the clerk’s office at the bank building and for the county to look at a solution for the archives, supported by Tom Isham, 2nd District commissioner.
The motion failed with Walker, Isham and Lowe in favor and Darrell Threet, 3rd District; Mall; Holbrook; David Gibson, 4th District; and Mark Baldwin, 7th District commissioner opposed.
Foster said it appeared the committee was split on the issue, as he predicted the full commission would be. He recommended pausing construction while seeking a solution for both the clerk’s office and the archives.
“That’s the only way it doesn’t deteriorate,” he said.
Walker agreed and moved to cease construction at the former bank, supported by Gibson.
The motion passed with Threet, Gibson, Lowe, Isham and Walker in favor and Mall, Holbrook and Baldwin opposed.
