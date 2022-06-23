A Morgan County man working on installing fiber optic cables in the north end of Cumberland County survived an electrical charge Tuesday and declined a stay in the hospital.
The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. in the 1100 block of Old Elmore Rd., not far off Hwy. 127 N., according to Deputy Sarah Smith’s report.
Billy Cooper, 34, Deer Lodge, according to a witness, was working on fiber optics, pulling wire from inside a bucket truck apparatus about 20-feet above ground, the report states.
A co-worker from Crossville looked up and thought she saw Cooper fainting so the worker quickly lowered the bucket of the truck, which was about 20-feet up in the air.
Cooper, who was responsive, told the co-worker he suspected the bucket touched a live wire, sending an electrical charge into his body. He reportedly suffered burns to the midsection and a head wound that was bleeding.
Cumberland County Emergency Services responded and treated Cooper at the scene before transporting him to CMC’s emergency room for additional treatment.
A company representative requested a matter of record report be filed in connection with the accident.
