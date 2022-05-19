An effort to raise Meadow Park Lake dam 20 feet is continuing, with the next phase of environmental studies set to begin this summer.
The studies are part of the city’s effort to raise the dam and increase its ability to store raw water to serve its water customers both inside the city limits and in other utility districts for years into the future.
“Raising the Meadow Park dam 20 feet is projected to add enough raw, or untreated, water storage to meet all of Cumberland County’s water needs until about 2067. This is a long-term solution to Cumberland County’s water needs,” said Kevin Young of J.R. Wauford and Co. during the May 3 work session of the Crossville City Council.
Raising the dam will flood about 360 additional acres of land around the existing lake. That will impact the environment around the lake.
“That will inundate what are streams now. What are wetlands now are going to be flooded. And what is wildlife habitat now will be fish habitat,” Young said. “Those impacts can be legally allowed only under the terms of a federal permit issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.”
The Section 404 permit also requires the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to issue a Section 401 water quality certification.
The city first contracted with the J.R. Wauford and Company in 2019 to complete an environmental assessment that is needed to apply for the permit and certification.
Since then, Young said multiple teams have been at the site off City Lake Rd. measuring streams, studying wetlands and cataloging wildlife, historic structures and possible archeological sites.
“There are 47 streams that feed into Meadow Park Lake,” Young said.
It’s a big project, he said.
“This is one of the biggest environmental impact projects that’s happened in Tennessee in the last several decades,” Young said.
To make the project more manageable, it was divided into two phases: an overview and a definitive inventory. The first phase is wrapping up, with proposals for phase two expected to come before the city in the coming months.
The first phase found no significant archeological sites. It did find one active American bald eagle’s nest, which the city can receive a permit to move. A bat survey is still needed.
The dam is a historic structure first constructed in 1939.
The streams have been cataloged and measured. That data is used to calculate functional foot credits for stream mitigation. Next, wetlands must be measured and acreage calculated.
In March, regulatory agencies were brought to the site to see the project area and to review reports and data from the first phase of the project.
Greg Davenport, president of J.R. Wauford and Company, said, “It’s a big accomplishment to get to this point … The fact [regulators] are even leading us down this path is some admission they think that this is a project of value to them.”
And it’s the only solution that makes sense for the community’s water supply, he said.
“We’ve looked at other options,” Davenport said. Those included another impoundment or pumping water from Watts Bar Lake up the Plateau.
“They’re not supported by the regulators or they just don’t make sense,” he said.
The stream and wetland mitigation will be significant, Young told the council.
“We need a detailed plan to mitigate or provide some sort of action that offsets the impact created to the streams, the wetlands, the wildlife and any architectural or archeological components of the site,” Young said. “That mitigation plan turns out to be the biggest component of what we’re trying to do.”
Current mitigation rules require 1 acre of lost wetland to be mitigated with 3 acres of restored wetlands. Streams are mitigated on a 1-for-1 functional foot length.
“Mitigation involves either the city going out and trying to find property that used to be a natural stream or wetland,” Young said. West Tennessee has several areas that have been altered in the past century.
“It’s real easy. The corn or soybean field has pipes under it so that when water falls, it runs into a stream instead of soaking into the ground … We don’t have a lot of that on the Plateau or in Cumberland County.”
There are companies that offer stream or wetland mitigation credits, but the amount of wetlands and streams impacted make it likely there will not be enough credits available for the project. Young said the city may want to invest in mitigation credits as they become available.
“Building the dam will be the most expensive part of this, but a close second will be paying for mitigation,” Young said. “Right now, we can’t even guess at what that number is going to be.”
Young anticipates the second phase may be complete and applications submitted to regulators next spring. A decision could come within the year. Then, the dam must be designed and would require two to three years to build.
“You’re looking at probably a decade of progress to get to this point. And you’re looking at a lot of money. This is going to be a monumental project for Crossville and Cumberland County,” Davenport said. “We’re going to need a lot of patience amongst probably multiple councils. There’s going to be hard decisions to make about spending money and moving this project forward.”
City Engineer Tim Begley noted the city does not own all of the land that will be impacted by the dam project. The city will have to purchase the property in the future.
