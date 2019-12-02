CHRONICLE. July 12, 1956. WORK BEGINS ON NURSING HOME AT PLEASANT HILL (and other notes) By. Helen E. Galbreath. The frock tail coats, swish dresses and bonnets are laid away, but it will be a long time before Centennial Week is forgotten. The exhibits, the parades, the Pageant will long be remembered. Wherever a group is gathered, there will be talk of the fun and good fellowship, the wonderful cooperation between communities that made the Centennial so successful. The spark of pride will not soon die down. Everywhere we hear of a new determination to make the next hundred years a time of growth and progress fully worthy of past achievements. Congratulations to all who made us to proud of Cumberland County!
OFFICE ARRIVES. Perhaps the first sign of progress that is to mark our next celebration is the work begun this week on the knoll above Dr. Wharton's home at Uplands. The groundbreaking was held for the $300,000.00 Nursing Home. This week a bright red trailer-office, and a big tool shed were set up by Davis Construction of Knoxville, as they began to lay the foundation.
Dr. May C. Wharton moved the first shovel of dirt to start the first Nursing Home in Tennessee to be approved for State and Federal aid in its construction. Edwin Donnelly and other Uplands friends were onlookers in the event. A visitor at Uplands who thoroughly enjoyed Centennial Week was Miss Stella Jones, R, N. of Spray, North Carolina, an old friend of the Meisamers. She arrived Saturday evening, in time to enjoy the Ground Breaking ceremony for the Nursing Home, Sunday. Every day of her visit was a round of entertainments, with a trip to State Park, the Pageant and parades, the Fourth of July picnic supper on the Meisamer lawn, and a breakfast at Mrs. Anne Browne's. Mr. Meisamer drove her to Knoxville Friday to catch a plane home. He was accompanied by Mrs. Edna Waterman, Mrs. Nell Hunt, and Miss Effie Brewer who enjoyed a few hours in the city before returning to Uplands late that afternoon.
Mrs. Ann Browne, night nurse at Van Dyck, had Miss Eula Frank of McMinnville as her guest last week. After enjoying the Centennial, they made a trip to Berea to see the pageant put on by Berea College, “The Wilderness Road.” Two of the Centennial Tours under the leadership of Laverne Tabor, made stops at Uplands, Supt. Meisamer greeted the visitors and told them briefly of the work here. Dr. Paul Reynolds dropped in at Van Dyek on Thursday afternoon for a cheery visit with patients. He generally calls on Wednesday, but since that was the Fourth of July, he came a day late. Visitors mean much to the patients and are always welcome. The Vesper Services held by the Suttons of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church were happy occasions, and they are looking forward to visits from the new pastor, Rev. Thomas Upshaw, Dr. May Wharton and Miss Adshead make the rounds on Saturday afternoon, and their cheery words and smiles are eagerly awaited.
To add to the pleasure of staff and patients, our Gardenia Lady, Mrs. C. C. Simonton, dropped in on Tuesday morning with a box of the fragrant blooms. We are very grateful for her thoughtfulness in bringing pleasure to all at Uplands. Among the appreciative spectators at the Pageant, Thursday evening was Dr. May Wharton. She was most enthusiastic over the entire production, and looked on with interest at the attractive young woman who represented her in one of the last scenes. Mrs. Ann Keeling, former head of Van Dyek Hospital, spent the weekend with the J. F. Metsamers. She not only took in the parades and pageant, but found time to pick blackberries on the Keeling farm outside Crossville. James Stewart, son of Dr. Margaret Stewart, was another weekend visitor. He is attending U. T. summer school in Knoxville. Mrs. T. L. Cunningham, office secretary, was given a warm welcome Monday, when she returned from a two weeks' vacation at Carolina Beach, North Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.