Thomas James wants to farm for a living.
He’s taken almost every agriculture class available at Stone Memorial High School. This year, the senior is able to combine his classroom learning with a hands-on practicum at his family’s farm in the Alloway community.
“I’d like to farm, but I have to have a lot more cows for that,” Thomas said. “But this is getting me ready if I get the chance to do that.”
His dad, Willy James, appreciates the help.
“He handles all of this — the feeding, making sure the animals are healthy, checking fences and solving any problems that come up while I’m gone,” Willy said.
Willy bought the farm in 1998, though it’s been in his family since 1900 when his great-uncle purchased the 200-acre farm for $200.
The Jameses raise beef cattle and have a timber operation of loblolly pine planted in 2001 following the pine beetle infestation that destroyed about 350,000 acres of pine trees from 1998 to 2003.
“It was mostly Virginia pine when I bought it, and it was dying, so we cut it and sold it,” Willy said. “The state paid to replant.”
Now, 20 years later, the trees are ready for harvest. Willy cuts the trees, and Thomas gets them ready to transport for market.
He is able to leave school early to return to the farm and get started on his chores. He gets an extra hour of daylight to work through his to-do list.
Willy said, “He’s able to do things on his own while I’m not here and solve problems.
“He’s good at following directions. I give him chores, and he usually figures out everything on his own and gets it done.”
Thomas has completed courses in animal science, ag mechanics, greenhouse, small animal care and agriculture science.
He is taking veterinarian science in the spring and will be able to take the Tennessee Specific Industry Certification exam in animal science.
“He does all of our cattle vaccinations and castrations,” Willy said. “I just watch him now. He does all the work.”
Chelsea Phillips and Ivan Hawn oversee work-based learning programs for SMHS. Phillips also teaches agriculture science.
“It’s a chance to build a career and get into college and build leadership,” Phillips said. “For students with an ag placement, they’re taking on a lot of responsibility. That’s one of the most important things for students to understand.
“Sometimes you make decisions in the heat of the moment that you have to be able to explain why you made the decision you made.”
That’s a valuable career skill that employers want to see.
“If [employees] have a valid reason for why and can support their reasoning, you can appreciate a young person being able to take control of their own work,” Phillips said.
Phillips is also the faculty sponsor for the SMHS FFA Chapter, and Thomas serves as the chapter president and takes part in livestock judging, meat judging and soil judging.
“He grades our calves,” Willy said of Thomas’ new perspective on livestock judging.
Thomas recently attended the National FFA Convention.
“It was fun,” he said. “There were a lot of new people there.”
The convention includes a trade show, and Thomas returns with recommendations for new equipment for the farm.
Looking ahead, Thomas is looking at careers in heavy equipment or an ag-related industry and attending Tennessee College of Applied Technology, though he has not yet decided on a program to pursue.
About 30 SMHS students are currently in job placements through the work-based learning program. Students must complete courses in their career cluster before taking a placement, which also earns them academic credit. Thomas will continue his work-based learning assignment in the spring.
