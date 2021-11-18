The Cumberland County Commission sent a resolution to purchase property to relocate the Woody convenience center back to the building and grounds committee when it met Nov. 15.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, moved to remove the resolution from the night’s agenda.
Cumberland County Solid Waste Director Conrad Welch had negotiated the purchase of approximately one acre of land in the area of Ed Houston Rd. to relocate the center, which will need to be moved for expansion of Hwy. 127 N. The price was $22,500.
Welch told the budget committee earlier in the month he had been looking for property in the area for several weeks.
“It’s approximately 290 feet at the widest and 210 feet on Ed Houston Rd.,” he said of the proposed site. “Because it’s so nice and long, we can fit in quite a bit.”
Mark Baldwin, 7th District commissioner, expressed concern about the curve on Hwy. 127 in the area of Ed Houston Rd. and the second entrance to Tabor Loop.
Welch said once the 127 project is complete, that area will have improved safety.
“They’re moving Houston Rd. over some, so that will be a bigger intersection,” he said.
The county had budgeted about $59,500 to purchase a new site, move the equipment and prepare the site for use as a convenience center. Welch estimated the cost to fence the property would be about $27,000. Paving would add another $50,000 to $60,000.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will pay the county for moving its property from the site, but the county does not own the property where the convenience center is currently located. It is leased.
The county will have about 90 days to move the convenience center once it signs a contract with the state to vacate the site and accept payment for the relocation of equipment and land improvements.
“We think we can get a real good start on the purchase of the property, fencing in the location and you have to move the compactor and other equipment. It won’t happen overnight, by any means,” said Nathan Brock, county finance director. “We may have to come back later — the combination of land acquisition and the cost to set up that center, because everything is more expensive than we thought it would be.”
The commission did approve an agreement with Renegade Mountain Community Club for properties the county acquired due to nonpayment of property tax. The agreement states the club will not charge the county dues or fees assessed other property owners. In exchange, the county will allow the club 90 days to purchase lots within the development at the county’s cost.
The agreement has an initial term of 10 years with automatic 10-year renewals unless either party provides at least six months notice it wishes to terminate the agreement.
“This is essentially the same agreement we used with Fairfield Glade,” said Philip Burnett, Cumberland County attorney. “It’s a win-win situation. It’s the best we can do without having the state legislature change the situation.”
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said he hopes to have one more agreement for the commission to consider in the near future. Agreements have been signed with Fairfield Glade Community Club and Breckenridge Property Owners Association.
The resolution was unanimously approved.
In other business, the commission approved the following items:
• lease agreement with the Military Memorial Museum of Upper Cumberland, Inc. for the old Cumberland County Courthouse on Main St. The 20-year lease can be renewed for five-year intervals following the initial term for a price of $1 per year, and the organization is responsible for maintenance on the building
• lease agreement with the Military Memorial Museum of Upper Cumberland, Inc. for office space in the basement of the Cumberland County Courthouse, with a two-year term. The lease can be extended on an annual basis following the initial term, with a rental fee of $1 per year. The organization is responsible for maintenance up to $250
• Appointment of Patrick Garrison and Matthew Kirkland to the Cumberland County Wildlife and Fisheries Committee, with terms expiring Nov. 30, 2025
• Budget resolution to recognize and allocate a $9,999 State Personnel Development Re-engagement Grant for the school system
• Budget resolution to recognize and allocate $51,000 in state COVID-19 grant funds to provide a stipend to teachers completing state literacy training
• Budget resolution moving $109,496.82 from regular retirement contributions to state hybrid retirement contributions
• Budget resolution to recognize and allocate $133,651 in state Safe Schools grant revenue to pay for guidance personnel and administrative equipment
• Budget resolution recognizing changes in federal budgets for the school system totaling $14.4 million
• Budget resolution recognizing and allocating a $10,000 donation to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office
• Budget resolution recognizing and allocating $25,661 in American Rescue Plan Act grant funding to the Art Circle Public Library through the Tennessee State Library and Archives
• Budget resolution transferring $34,400 from the unassigned fund balance to the jail food service equipment line to replace a food steamer
• Budget resolution transferring $35,000 from the county’s fund balance to pay for improvements to the county’s central fuel system
The budget resolutions were unanimously approved.
Commissioners Chad Norris, 1st District; Kyle Davis, 2nd District; Jack Davis, 5th District; and Jim Blalock, 8th District, were not present for the meeting.
