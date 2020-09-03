The Cumberland County Woodturners were presented with a Bowling Pin Challenge to repurpose old bowling pins with their woodturning talents and creativity to create one-of-a-kind functional pieces of art for an online auction as a fundraiser for Kids on the Rise set for Sept. 5-8.
Due to COVID-19, Kids on the Rise was unable to hold their annual Blue Jean Ball, their largest fundraiser of the year.
Dogwood Exchange LLC owner Angela Witzel, who expertly repurposes, recycles and up-cycles home decor and art pieces in her store, found the bowling pins for sale and was inspired by their potential. She had the idea to repurpose them for an online auction to donate to KOTR and benefit the community’s children. She bought 260 pins and then enlisted the Cumberland County Woodturners in a partnership opportunity to take the “Bowling Pin Challenge” to recreate the pins for the KOTR fundraiser. The Woodturners accepted the challenge, having had a longstanding relationship with and raising money for KOTR.
The Woodturners brought in their repurposed Bowling Pin Challenge pieces for show and tell reimagined as decorative items and functional art from vases to lamps.
“The creativity taking off here like this, it’s fun to see the creativity,” Cumberland County Woodturner President Tom Neckvatal said.
Bowling pins are constructed by gluing blocks of rock maple wood into the approximate shape, and then turning them on a lathe to form them into their iconic and unique shape. For the challenge, the Woodturners returned the bowling pins to the lathe to reinvent them and give them new life. What they came back with were incredible, creative and functional pieces of art.
“I was hoping to get a bunch of different shapes and sizes,” Witzel said pleased as she looked at the recreated bowling pins at the Cumberland County Woodturners Aug. 27 meeting. “You never know what you’re going to get. You have to work with what you have.”
Witzel will be hosting the Bowling Pin Challenge online auction Sept. 5-8 on the Dogwood Exchange LLC Facebook page. Bids must be made on the official auction post to be accepted.
“It’s interesting the chain of events that brought us all together,” said Neckvatal.
The Woodturners also typically begin making Christmas ornaments around June or July to display on their tree for the First National Bank Parade of Trees and sell them as a fundraiser for local non-profits. For many years part of those funds have gone to KOTR. In 2019, the Woodturners sold $3,200 worth of ornaments and the profits were divided between KOTR and House of Hope.
“It goes back to the kids in the community,” Neckvatal said.
KOTR is a non-profit organization that provides mentors for students in the Cumberland County School System in hopes to fulfill the mission to provide experiences for those youth that will enable them to further develop their intellectual, social, verbal and creative capacities and to facilitate their entry into a responsible and productive adulthood. Qualified people seeking to make a positive difference in the lives of children may apply to become mentors. For more information, to donate, volunteer or register a child call KOTR at 931-459-2388 or visit the website at www.kidsontherise.org.
“I love the creativity of the challenge,” said Kids on the Rise Executive Director Pam Burris. “Kids On The Rise is honored to be the recipient of their generosity.”
