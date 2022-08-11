Crossville City Manager Greg Wood has submitted his resignation, effective Aug. 31.
Wood was currently suspended with pay pending an investigation into the closure of the Village Inn housing complex July 27.
In a letter to Mayor James Mayberry, Wood writes, “Although the recent condemnation action against the Village Inn was carried out contrary to my instructions to contact the city attorney prior to any execution, in my capacity as the city manager it still falls upon my shoulders to take responsibility.”
Wood was not at work the day of the search and inspection due to previously scheduled medical appointments. He was out the next two days due to exposure to COVID.
Wood added, “I feel that my reputation has been damaged to the point that it would compromise my ability to do my job in an effective manner.”
The Crossville City Council will meet Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 1:30 p.m. to discuss Wood’s resignation and the search process for its next city manager. The meeting will be held at Crossville City Hall, 392 N. Main St.
Wood has asked for payment of accrued sick and vacation time through the end of the month. He adds he will assist current city staff and the next city manager.
Crossville City Clerk Valerie Hale is serving as the interim city manager.
