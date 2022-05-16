Crossville City Manager Greg Wood has received above-average ratings on his annual job performance.
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry noted the annual evaluation rated Wood at 4.17 overall out of a possible score of 5.
“He does an excellent job for us, and we appreciate what he does,” said Mayberry during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Council members noted Wood delegates duties and supports the city staff, brings a vast knowledge of municipal operations to help inform council members of situations, and is fiscally responsible with taxpayer money.
In November, the council unanimously granted Wood a two-year contract extension, which took effect March 6 and continues through March 2024.
Wood has served as Crossville City Manager since March 2017.
The council approved an agreement to lease the Blue Angel Jet at Cumberland County High School from the U.S. Navy. Repairs are underway. Community donations have taken care of the cost of the repairs required to meet Navy standards for the school mascot.
The council delayed action on appointments to the Building Code Board of Appeals. It also released the financial guarantee for a waterline extension in the Riverchase subdivision.
In other business, the council approved the following items under its consent agenda:
•Capital Improvement Plan 2022-’31, a 10-year plan of major purchases or projects described as a “wish list” for city departments. While the plan was approved, individual items are not budgeted until approved by the city council. There were no comments regarding the plan during the city’s public hearing prior to the meeting
•appointment of Wes Clark to the Crossville Housing Authority board of directors for a five year term, replacing Larry Sherrill, whose term had expired
•third and final reading of budget amendments to purchase a utility maintenance truck, appropriate funds from the Three Star Grant and to purchase non-budgeted items
•certificate of compliance for Buc-ee’s, scheduled to open in late June
•temporary street closing on Main St. for Boo on Main Oct. 29 from 3-7 p.m.
•temporary street closing around Memorial Park on Main St. and side streets May 30 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for Memorial Day ceremonies
•grant contract with Tennessee Department of Transportation to extend the Airport Layout Plan grant for one year
•application for a Department of Justice grant to pay 50% of the cost of police vests for the Crossville Police Department
•grant contract with TDOT to continue an obstruction clearing project for Crossville Memorial Airport
•purchase of a new camera system for interview rooms at Crossville Police Department for $13,842.50
•annual bids for asphalt, road salt, crushed stone, cold milling, cold mix, street striping, tires and installation, medical screenings, police and fire uniforms, water treatment chemicals, pet control, fertilizer, grass seed, Itron AMR accessories and grinder pumps.
