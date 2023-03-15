Dr. Robert “Buck” Wood and Derek Allen both received KidsFirst recognition from Cumberland County Schools at the Board of Education’s Feb. 23 meeting, as a reward for their positive impact on the district’s education.
Wood has been recognized for his continuous contributions through The CSW Charitable Fund. The CSW Charitable Fund awards grants to support the local school system’s classrooms, clubs and teams. The organization was founded by Wood, along with Dr. David Campbell and Roy Stone.
“As a child of an excellent and dedicated teacher and coach and an excellent homemaker and image provider, I have always felt teaching is a truly noble profession,” Wood said.
Wood said he has always had concerns about teachers being underpaid and students’ inability to participate in extracurriculars due to financial issues, leading him to establish his foundation. This year, the fund has awarded $17,700 in grants to the district.
“Hopefully, as the fund grows, we will provide more incentives for our students and foster their continued education. It is my hope that we will end up with a better educated and motivated workforce and fewer drug and drop-out failures,” Wood said.
Twice a year, Wood assembles a committee that fills requests from teachers and coaches around Cumberland County. The money goes toward books, activities, entry fees and many other needs of educators and their students.
Wood says he wants Cumberland Countians to unite to support educators and their needs, and he appreciates any donations that are extended to the CSW Foundation.
The other recipient of KidsFirst recognition, Derek Allen, owns and operates the Crossville Chick-fil-A.
Prior to the opening of his restaurant, Allen expressed his desire to partner with Stone Memorial High School.
Since then, Allen has provided scholarship information to the students, along with opportunities for students to overcome barriers to postsecondary education. Through the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy, students are provided opportunities for personal growth through service and leadership.
Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy representatives have visited Stone Elementary and North Cumberland Elementary to distribute books to pre-k and kindergarten students. Members also took time to read to the young students.
Allen has also supported SMHS athletics and food pantry students through donations of time and food from Chick-fil-A during their Christmas celebration.
“I will always remember the morning that Mr. Derek Allen entered the SMHS cafeteria with his ever-present, genuine smile and warm handshake,” said April Moore, SMHS assistant principal. “In his hands, he held a gift card for each faculty, staff and student. What a way to brighten the holidays!”
Allen was unavailable to attend the meeting due to his Chick-fil-A team having a busy night at the restaurant.
