Two Cumberland County women were arrested and charged with assaulting sheriff’s deputies in two separate incidents last week, according to arrest reports.
The first incident occurred in the 1100 block of Pigeon Ridge Rd. around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to Deputy Chance Dixon’s report.
Arrested on a single count of assault on an officer is Catherine Shippert, 59, 1158 Pigeon Ridge Rd. She was booked at the Justice Center and placed under $500 bond.
According to the report, Dixon responded to a neighbor dispute over beagle hunting dogs getting out of a kennel. Shippert had corralled two of the dogs in her garage.
When the neighbor arrived to retrieve his animals, she alleges he got in a confrontation with Shippert and called the sheriff’s office. Dixon arrived and after talking to both sides, went to retrieve the dogs from the garage.
While in he process of doing so, Dixon wrote that Shippert told him, “I should give myself a star for returning the dogs back to an abusive home.” The woman continued to talk, walking through the garage.
Dixon told the woman she was going to jail and told her to stop walking away. When he grabbed her arm, Shippert reportedly told Dixon, “You don’t want to do this.” Shippert was then taken into custody without further incident and taken to jail.
In the second incident Tuesday — that occurred about 30 minutes later — Allisen Fate Crain, 22, 2005 Tres Circle, was arrested on assault on officer, disorderly conduct and vandalism charges.
Deputy Cody Hargis was dispatched to that address on a report of a physical domestic situation between a woman and family members. He found the woman being restrained in the back yard by a stepfather.
Hargis wrote he sat Crain in a chair on the back porch to defuse the situation and to get Crain’s side of the story. The woman suddenly jumped up fro her chair and ran inside the house. The woman then started throwing and breaking items in the house.
Hargis placed Crain in handcuffs and placed her in the back seat of his patrol car and requested a second officer. She continued screaming and kicking and kicked the rear window off the frame.
Deputy Josh Alderman responded to the scene. Hargis wrote Crain continued screaming and kicking. As she was being transferred to a second patrol car, Crain reportedly spit in one of the deputy’s face.
She was finally secured and transported to the Justice Center and placed under $2,000 bond.
Both will make appearances in General Sessions Court.
