Trouble for a Cumberland County woman whose bond was revoked after being charged with making threats against local schools while waiting sentencing in an unrelated traffic case is now indicted on the new charge.
The Cumberland County Grand Jury returned a true bill charging Nicole LouAnn O’Neal, 31, Open Meadow Lane, with making a false report, a Class C felony, on Sept. 3, 2019. She is one of dozens facing indictment by the grand jury.
The document charging O’Neal states that she “intentionally circulate(d) a report of a past, present or impending fire or other emergency, knowing that the report is false and knowing it will cause action of any sort by an official or volunteer agency organized to deal with those emergencies.”
O’Neal pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to charges relating to a crash on E. First St. near Dayton Spur Rd. that injured Crossville attorney Jonathan Hamby. She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and driving under the influence.
O’Neal was to have a sentencing hearing on Oct. 7 at which time Judge Gary McKenzie was determine the length of sentence and how her sentence would be served.
On Sept. 3, Sheriff Casey Cox received an email that included a photo of O’Neal holding a handgun, threatening school violence. During a bond revocation hearing in October, Cox testified that he actually received multiple emails from O’Neal and the nature was great enough that he contacted federal authorities to report the incident.
Those close to the case have indicated they question whether there was intent to carry out the threat and believe the incident was based on “someone wanting attention.”
In November. McKenzie sentenced O’Neal to five years in prison at 30%. She and others indicted by the grand jury will make first appearances in court on new charges Jan. 17.
In other cases, the following indictments were handed down:
Boundovers
The following cases were previously heard in General Sessions Court and were either waived to presentation to the grand jury or boundover to action of the grand jury following hearings.
Burglary/theft
•Joseph David Sadula, burglary, auto burglary, theft of property of more than $2,500 and vandalism of more than $1,000. Date of offenses was listed as July 25, 2019, investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Brandon Kevin Stepp, burglary, auto burglary, theft of property of more than $2,500 and vandalism of more than $1,000. Date of offenses was listed as July 25, 2019, investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Charles Dewayne Shultz, aggravated burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000. Date of offense is Oct. 12, 2019, invested by the sheriff’s office.
•Donnie Ray Smith, burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000. Offense date is June 29, 1919, investigated by the city police department.
•Donald George Carter, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 from Walmart. Offense date is March 27, 2019.
•Donald George Carter, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 from Walmart. Offense date is May 20, 2019.
•Joseph David Sadua, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000. Offense date of Aug. 6, 2019, investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Brandon Kevin Stepp, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000. Offense date of Aug. 6, 2019, investigated by the sheriff’s office.
Assault
•Carl Edward Carter III, aggravated assault. Offense date of July 21, 2019, investigated by Lake Tansi.
•David Wayne Chennault Sr., aggravated assault. Offense date of June 29, 2019, investigated by city police
•Shadayda Storm Farris, domestic assault. Offense date of May 21, 2019, investigated by Lake Tansi.
•Brandon Heath Fults, aggravated assault. Offense date Sept. 16, 2019, investigated by city police.
•Timothy Wayne Moore, aggravated assault and resisting arrest. Offense date of Oct. 5, 2019, investigated by city police.
•Trevor Marquel Murray, aggravated assault. Offense date of June 4, 2019, investigated by city police.
•Steven Randall Presley, aggravated assault and sixth offense driving on a suspended license. Offense date of June 13, 2019, investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Michael Robert Scarbro, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism of more than $1,000. Offense date of Aug. 4, 2019, investigated by Lake Tansi and sheriff’s office.
•Mickey Ja Wright, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a felon and reckless endangerment. Offense date of Jan. 31, 2019, investigated by city police.
Driving under the influence
•Kyle Cianciolo Clemmons, driving under the influence, per se. Offense date of April 30, 2019, investigated by city police.
•Jacklyn Chelsea Crabtree, third offense driving under the influence, per se. Offense date of Nov. 26, 2018, investigated by city police.
•Shadayda Storm Farris, second offense driving under the influence, per se. Offense date of Nov. 22, 2018, investigated by city police.
•Jeffery David Varney, driving under the influence, per se. Offense date of Jan. 5, 2019, investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Ryan Michael Whitlow, driving under the influence. Offense date of Aug. 3, 2018, investigated by the sheriff’s office.
Sex offenses
•Tyler Dixon Hancock, superseding indictment charging aggravated rape. Offense date of Aug. 7, 2018, investigated by the sheriff’s office and city police.
Methamphetamine
•Billy Ray Jenkins, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale or delivery, possession of marijuana and possession of a weapon by a felon. Offense date of June 26, 2019, investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Sandy Leander McClellon, possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale or delivery, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and forgery. Offense date is July 5, 2019, and investigated by city police.
•Tonya Dawn McMahan, possession of methamphetamine for sale or delivery and possession of marijuana for sale or delivery. Offense date of March 30, 2019, investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Vickie Eldridge Padgett, superseding indictment charging possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale or delivery, possession of oxycodone for sale or delivery, possession of alprazolam for sale or delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Offense date of June 21, 2018, investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Steven Randall Presley, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale or delivery, introducing contraband into a penal institution and sixth offense driving on a suspended license. Offense date of June 7, 2019, investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Mechelle Louise Pyles, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale or delivery, possession of marijuana for sale or delivery and possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony. Offense date is March 2, 2019 and investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Kasi Ann Shell, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale or delivery. Offense date of May 25, 2019, investigated by city police.
Possession
•Cory Bernard Robinson, possession of Oxymorphone for sale or delivery, possession of marijuana and no driver’s license. Offense date of July 2, 2019, investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Lynn Isham Tanner, possession of more than one-half ounce of marijuana for sale or delivery. Offense date of Sept. 2, 2019, investigated by the sheriff’s office.
Weapon
•Barbara Lynn Austin, possession of a weapon by a felon. Offense date of May 27, 2019, investigated by the sheriff’s office.
Evading arrest
•Carl Edward Carter III, evading arrest. Offense date of Aug. 3, 2019, investigated by Lake Tansi.
•Lee Thomas Narramore, two counts of evading arrest and reckless driving. Offense date is March 28, 2019, investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Steven Randall Presley, evading arrest. Offense date of Aug. 8, 2019, investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Jonathan Cole Treadway, evading arrest. Offense date is Jan. 14, 2019, investigated by the sheriff’s office.
