A woman was seriously injured in a utility vehicle crash that occurred last Aug. 28 not far from Pleasant Hill, according to a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputy Levi Gilliam wrote he was dispatched to a residence in the 6700 block of Glade Creek Rd. around 6:15 p.m. and found Aida Franco, 56, Glade Creek Rd., suffering from a head injury caused by the mishap.
LifeStar was flown to Pleasant Hill Elementary where Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services transported the victim for the flight to The University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment of head injuries.
Gilliam was told by witnesses that Franco was ejected from a Can-am UTV she was driving on a driveway when she lost control of the vehicle.
Her condition was not known this
week.
