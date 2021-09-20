A West Cumberland County woman suffered serious injuries when she slipped and fell from a recreational vehicle in Pleasant Hill Sept. 13, according to a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy’s report.
The injured person was identified as Ashley Nicole Wilson, 29, Glade Creek Rd., according to Deputy Cpl. Dustin Jackson’s report.
Wilson was taken from the scene by ambulance to Pleasant Hill Elementary School’s ballfield, where a helicopter flew her to the trauma center at The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
According to the report, Wilson was a passenger in a Kawasaki Mule side-by-side and was riding with two men who stated the victim climbed on top of the roof of the recreational vehicle.
The driver — according to statements — stopped and refused to go forward until Wilson climbed off the roof. While in the process of climbing down, Wilson lost footing in the bed of the ATV and fell backward out of the vehicle, landing on her head on the asphalt.
Deputies reported the driver was not intoxicated. Witnesses told them alcohol may have been a contributing factor.
No charges were filed, and Wilson remains in serious condition.
