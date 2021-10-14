A Cumberland County woman who authorities said drove around a traffic barrel and into a flooded rural county road was rescued by sheriff’s deputies last week.
The incident occurred last Wednesday shortly before midnight, according to Cpl. Mitchell Ward’s report. No one was injured in the incident.
Deputies received a report of a vehicle partially submerged on a flooded road following last week’s storm that spawned a brief tornado earlier in the evening and dumped torrential rain on many areas of northern Cumberland County.
Deputies Perrianna Evans, Jacob Moore and Ward responded to the call on Bud Tanner Rd., off Hwy. 70 N. and near the Mayland community, to find a motorist stuck in a vehicle partially submerged in high waters.
Ward said the driver, Susan McCracken, 74, Plateau Rd., had driven around a traffic barrel blocking the roadway as unsafe and entered the rising water crossing the road.
The vehicle would not start because of water in the engine compartment. Deputies waded into the water and assisted the woman out of the vehicle and to safety of higher ground.
A wrecker quickly responded to the scene and pulled the vehicle out of the water.
