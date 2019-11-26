A Crossville area woman who admitted in court she stole a total of $5,673 in two night deposits left in her trust and care pleaded guilty to the incident and received a three-year suspended jail sentence.
Michelle Lee Burgess, 43, was charged with a single count of theft of property of more than $2,500 in connection with the June 19, 2018, incident at the Dollar Tree and investigated by Crossville Police.
Burgess is seen on store surveillance removing the deposits on two consecutive days and placing the bank bags in her purse. Once store officials discovered the deposits had not been made, they alerted city police and detectives investigated the incident, charging Burgess with the felony.
As part of the sentencing agreement, Burgess qualified for judicial diversion and will be allowed to pay restitution at the rate of $150 per month. She is banned from the business.
In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:
•Andrea Lynn Allred, 32, charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from arrests on Jan. 7 and Jan. 19, pleaded guilty to simple possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Allred was fined $350 and is to pay court costs in both cases. The paraphernalia case was dropped.
•Marcel Michael Corregedore, 48, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $2,500, stemming from an Oct. 17, 2019 theft at a residence during which $6,000 in jewelry was stolen. Some of the stolen property has been recovered. Corregedore received a two-year and one-day sentence to be served at 39 percent and is to pay $1,612 restitution. He is being given credit for time served since his arrest Oct. 22. He is banned from contact with the victim. Court costs were waived.
•Paul Michael Jackson, 38, Manchester, charged with sale of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine and delivery of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine, pleaded guilty to sale of less than .5 grams of meth and received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. He is to pay pay $200 in restitution, perform 100 hours of community service and obtain and complete followup of an alcohol and drug assessment. The charge stems from an March 4 arrest by the sheriff’s office.
•Marvin Joe-Lee Randolph, 33, charged with theft of property of more than $2,500 on Feb. 10, 2018, pleaded guilty to joyriding and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence to be served on good behavior probation. Randolph was credited with 145 days already served in jail. Court costs were waived. The charge stems from the theft of a 2007 Nissan investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Jim Edward Tanner, 29, aggravated assault, domestic assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search, vandalism of up to $1,000 and driving on a suspended license, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault occurring on April 26, 2018, and vandalism of up to $1,000, occurring on June 20, 2018, and received a six-year prison sentence with furlough granted to attend Adult and Teen Challenge. He is to pay $605.20 restitution to the city. Both charges stem from domestic situations. He has already completed two treatment programs. Both Judge Gary McKenzie and Judge Wesley Bray expressed hesitancy in granting the furlough request, with Bray advising Tanner that if he did not complete the long-term in-house treatment program for any reason he would be facing six years in prison.
•Victoria Lynn Cosby, 34, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $2,500 stemming from an incident earlier this year at the Elite Market (D&D Market) during which $5,100 was taken from the register. Cosby received a two-year suspended sentence to be serve on probation until full restitution is paid. Court costs were waived and she is banned from the convenience store.
