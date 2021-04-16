A Fairfield Glade woman who fled from a traffic stop and then allegedly kicked officers trying to take her into custody last month plead guilty to an information in Cumberland County Criminal Court last week to one of four charges she was facing.
Stacy Lee Gallegos-Cisneros, 43, 264 Kings Down Dr., bypassed hearings in General Sessions Court and presentation of charges against her to the grand jury and pleaded guilt to felony evading arrest that occurred on March 3.
She received a one-year prison sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender and is being given credit for time served from the date of her arrest to the day she pleaded guilty before Judge Wesley Bray on April 9.
According to an arrest report filed by Sgt. James Scott, he was on routine patrol around 12:35 p.m. on March 3 when he spotted a vehicle driving south on Hwy. 127 N. being driven at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle then switched lanes in heavy traffic without signaling, and entered the on-ramp to I-40 east.
Scott attempted to stop the driver who continued passing “other vehicles in an unsafe manner and still driving in a reckless manner.” The vehicle continued to the 320 exit ramp where it got behind a box truck and slowed to a stop.
Scott wrote in his report Cisneros refused to exit her vehicle and had to be forced out of the car during which time she kicked the officer in the chest.
Cisneros was charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, simple assault on a first responder and reckless driving. She was also cited for no proof of insurance, improper passing, following too close, failure to exercise due care and a registration violation.
In exchange for her guilty plea, all outstanding charges were dropped.
In other guilty pleas on the April 9 docket, the following took place:
•Troy Wayne Campbell, 48, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and received an 11-year prison sentence to be served concurrent with a probation violation sentence of eight years.
Campbell was arrested on Jan. 23, 2020, when officers were sent to a location to conduct a welfare check and found Campbell in possession of six and one-half grams of meth.
•Timothy Alan Jackson, 25, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for resale and received a four-year prison sentence to be served at 30% and concurrently with a probation violation sentence from General Sessions Court.
Jackson is to forfeit a gun and other property seized during his arrest on March 14. Jackson was driving a U-Haul truck that was stopped and, during the resulting search, .2 grams of methamphetamine along with digital scales was seized by Crossville Police.
•Mark Winton, 34, charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution, simple possession, evading arrest and resisting arrest, pleaded guilty to all the charges and received a four-year prison sentence to serve. By agreement, Winton is being allowed to furlough into the Adult and Teen Challenge long-term recovery program and then return to court to satisfy the balance of his sentence. Winton is credited with 50 days already served in jail.
•Lyndsey J. Dykes, 30, pleaded guilty to an information charging burglary occurring on Dec. 22, 2020, and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation in the 13th Judicial District Drug Court. She is to pay $600 in restitution and is banned from contact with the victim. The charge stems from her arrest after being found inside a residence she did not have permission to be. It was discovered that a door had been pried open to gain access to the home.
