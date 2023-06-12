A woman who along with a co-defendant was charged with a series of burglaries in the Mt. Vernal community pleaded guilty to two charges in Criminal Court on May 26 and received a two-year suspended sentence.
Tonya Marie Davis, 43, of Fall Creek Rd., is to serve the suspended sentence on supervised probation as a Range 1 offender and is banned from contact with the victims.
Remaining charges were dropped.
Davis was originally charged with two counts of burglary, auto burglary, attempted burglary, vandalism of up to $1,000, two counts of criminal trespassing and one count of resisting arrest.
She pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and one count of auto burglary.
Davis and co-defendant Jesse Drew Johnson, Bayleu St., Rockwood, were indicted on the charges relating to the crime spree reported to the sheriff’s office in June 2022.
The burglary plea relates to a June 21, 2022, break-in of a storage building during which nothing was reported missing.
Johnson pleaded guilty to burglary, auto burglary and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500 on April 14 and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation having served 81 days in jail.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Deadline docket
•Tony Charles Davenport, first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to June 26 for status update.
•John Wayne Hamby, rape of a child, continued to June 21 pending evaluation status.
Arraignment
•Brandon Hunter Davis, two counts of simple possession of meth, continued to June 21.
Hearings/motions
•Noah Emanuel Hill, aggravated kidnapping, carjacking, attempted carjacking and theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, sentencing hearing continued with date to be set.
•Rene Aguilar Mendez, post judgement motion hearing continued to June 21.
•Robert Sean Newman, driving under the influence, motion for new attorney granted with Jeff Vires allowed to withdraw from the case; Kyle Cokkinias appointed to represent Newman and continued to June 21.
•Jonathan Cole Treadway, possession of a weapon by a felon, sentencing hearing continued to July 11.
Probation violations
•Violet Wilma Atkinson, probation violation continued to June 26 pending evaluation.
•Lillian Hammons-Sheffield, probation violation motion, furlough granted to attend long-term in-house treatment.
•Kenneth Andrew Toebbe, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of positive drug screen and agreed to serve 90 days in jail at 75% with credit for time already served.
