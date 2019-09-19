A deputy who was told by a woman at a convenience store he needed to go to her home arrived in time to find the woman frailing a man with a pair of shoes.
The woman is out of jail on bond on several other charges.
Last week, the same person appeared in Criminal Court and had a trial date set in an unrelated DUI case.
Leslie Diane Stump, 38, 992 Woodlawn Rd., was arrested around 4 a.m. Saturday and charged with felony aggravated domestic assault.
At the same time Deputy Dakota Rucker was arriving at the Woodlawn Rd. address, E-911 reported receiving three hang-up calls from the residence.
The woman, according to Rucker’s report, stopped beating on the male when the deputy pulled into the driveway and walked toward his patrol car.
Rucker wrote that Stump was “very belligerent and loud” and that he smelled an odor of alcohol.
James Hill, the man identified as the recipient of the physical and verbal wrath, told the deputy that Stump “had threatened him with sharp kitchen utensils.” Hill showed the deputy a video of the incident taken on his cellphone.
Stump was booked at the Justice Center with bond set at $2,500. She is to appear Sept. 23 in General Sessions Court to answer to the new charge.
On Sept. 6, Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray set a trial date of Oct. 29 for a second offense driving under the influence, per se, and violation of the state implied consent law charges stemming from a 2018 arrest.
In addition, charges of assault, resisting arrest, public intoxication, second count of second offense driving under the influence, per se, were continued to the Oct. 29 date for tracking.
She is out on a total of $9,000 bond on the old cases.
