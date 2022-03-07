A Crossville woman pleaded guilty to an information charging felony child abuse and received a jail sentence that includes split confinement.
Kimberly Sue Varney, 36, entered the guilty plea to the Class E/F felony and received a two-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender. She had also pled guilty to a probation violation charge which resulted in a four-year total sentence.
Varney is to serve two years in jail followed by a year under house arrest supervision of community corrections. If she successfully competes the house arrest supervision, Varney will then be transferred to supervised probation for the balance of her sentence.
The charge stems from a Nov. 3, 2021, arrest after Cumberland County Sheriff’s Investigator Jason Elmore found Varney in possession of meth while on probation.
According to a statement of facts supporting a conviction if the case had gone to trial, a child present during the house search later tested positive for the presence of meth in the child’s system, resulting in the child abuse charge.
Varney was on probation for four years after pleaded guilty to financial exploitation of a senior citizen on Nov. 4, 2019. That case involved the theft of $6,749.98 taken from a 78-year-old woman under her and a co-defendant’s care.
