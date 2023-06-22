A woman walking in a shopping center parking lot found a man she did not know sitting in her car when she finished her walk. When police arrived, the man resisted being taken into custody and now faces three charges.
The incident took place around 5 a.m. on June 17 in Highland Square parking lot.
The suspect arrested is identified as Jimmy Riley, 48, S. Jefferson Ave., Cookeville, according to Mptl. Corey Freeman’s report. Riley is charged with burglary, resisting a stop, arrest or search and public intoxication.
Police were summoned to the parking lot when the local woman reported completing her exercise round to find a man she did not know sitting in her vehicle. She told the man to exit but, according to the report, he simply responded by waving. The woman called 911.
It was later learned when the victim approached her vehicle, she observed the man going through her purse and a $20 bill was missing. He also started her vehicle as if to leave.
When police arrived on the scene, they ordered the man out of the vehicle but pulled away from officers when they attempted to place him in handcuffs. The report quotes the suspect as saying, “You know better than that.”
First attempts to stun the suspect with a Taser gun failed but after a scuffle with police, a second discharge brought him into compliance and arrest. The $20 bill was recovered and an ambulance called to check the suspect because of the Taser hit.
Riley will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
