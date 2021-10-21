A Putnam County woman found in possession of heroin while being booked into the jail at the Cumberland County Justice Center was sentenced to four years earlier this month. The sentence is to run concurrent with a probation violation sentence.
Rebecca Lynn Todd, 35, pleaded guilty to an information charging introduction of contraband into a penal institution occurring on Sept. 8 and pled guilty Oct. 5. The heroin was found on her while she was being booked into jail on an unrelated charge.
She is being credit for time served from the time of arrest to her court date. The sentence will be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender.
In other court cases, the following took place:
• Jackie Lee Davis Jr., 29, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony possession of less than .5 grams of meth and received a four-year suspended sentence at 30% as a Range 1 offender to be served on supervised probation. Davis was fined $2,000, is to pay court costs and forfeits all items seized during the arrest.
The charge stems a January 2020 traffic stop of a pickup with no brake lights on the I-40 entrance ramp on Genesis Rd. Davis is from Greeneville and codefendant Nathanael Adam Ledford, 29, is from Fall Branch.
Other charges were dismissed.
• Nathanael Adam Ledford, 29, Fall Branch, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony possession of less than .5 grams of meth and received a four-year suspended sentence at 30% as a Range 1 offender to be served on supervised probation. Ledford was fined $2,000, is to pay court costs and forfeits all items seized during the arrest.
The charge stems a January 2020 traffic stop of a pickup with no brake lights on the I-40 entrance ramp on Genesis Rd. Ledford was arrested with codefendant Jackie Lee Davis Jr., 29, who is from Greeneville.
Other charges were dismissed.
• Jonathon S. McCann, 44, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and qualified for judicial diversion. The plea was set aside and McCann is to serve three years on supervised probation.
If successful in meeting all terms and requirements of diversion and probation, McCann will be allowed to petition the court to have the charge removed from his record. If unsuccessful, McCann could serve the three years in jail. The charge stems from a domestic assault incident on Aug. 12 and investigated by Crossville Police. The victim supported the plea agreement, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
• Preston Andrew Mooneyham, 26, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than one-half ounce of marijuana with intent and as a Range 1 offender will serve the sentence at 30%. Mooneyham received a one-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation after qualifying for Judicial Diversion.
The charge stems from a Feb. 3 traffic stop by sheriff’s deputies.
• David Lee Queener, 44, charged with theft of property (auto theft), evading arrest and resisting arrest, pled guilty to evading arrest and joyriding and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The evading charge occurred on March 24, 2020, and the joyriding charge on Sept. 13, 2020. Remaining charge was dropped.
