The cause of death of a woman whose body was discovered in her home last week appears to be accidental. Cumberland County sheriff’s investigators, however, are reserving a final ruling in the incident pending outcome of an autopsy.
Sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders were called to the 900 block of Frazier Rd. last Tuesday morning after a resident reportedly found her wife in their home, lying on the floor near an outside door and non-responsive, according to Deputy Sam Reed’s report.
Jill Blalock told investigators that she became concerned when she had not seen or heard from her wife, Carolyn, since they returned home from work around 11:30 p.m. that night.
Around 2:30 a.m. Jill said she started looking for Carolyn and noticed the dogs — generally secured at night — were loose on the property. After not finding Carolyn outside, she returned to the house to find her wife in a corner of the home near an outside door with a substantial amount of blood beneath her body.
E-911 was called for help and deputies found a blood trail leading to a location on the property were more blood was discovered. Investigator Gary Green stayed for a couple of hours, questioning Jill and photographing and reviewing the scene. Investigators returned to the scene in daylight to continue their probe.
The body was sent to Nashville for an autopsy but investigators say there is no reason to suspect foul play at this time. An official ruling on the cause of death is pending results of the autopsy.
