A young Cumberland County woman was found dead in a home in Fairfield Glade Tuesday night and the death is under investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, Fairfield Glade Police and the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area agents.
An ambulance and police were summoned to 257 Rugby Rd. on a report of someone unresponsive and showing little sign of life at 257 Rugby Rd. When first responders arrived, they found Andrea Judkins, 18, of POW Camp Rd. She was later declared deceased.
Cause of death is unknown at this time and the body was taken to the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for an autopsy.
The Middle Tennessee Task Force of AHIDTA is assisting in the investigation to determine whether the death is attributed to a drug overdose, which an autopsy will either confirm or rule out.
Investigation is ongoing and no additional information is being released at this time, according to a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office press release.
