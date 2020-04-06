Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie said “society needs to be protected” from a woman who continued to violate the law, the latest incident while on bond on unrelated charges.
He revoked the $37,000 bond of Brandy Virginia Braddam, 26, following a hearing in Cumberland County Criminal Court earlier this month and ordered her held in jail pending further action in her cases.
Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley sought the bond revocation, calling one witness, Overton County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Cunningham, who arrested Braddam following a pursuit outside Livingston that resulted in new charges.
Defense attorney Patrick Hayes did not call any witnesses, but he argued Braddam should be allowed release under her present bond because she has no new convictions, has not missed court cates and has been incarcerated for three months.
Braddam was indicted by the Cumberland County Grand Jury in August 2018, on charges of possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale, possession of less than .5 grams of meth for delivery, child abuse/neglect or endangerment, simple possession of a Schedule VI drug and theft of property of more than $1,000.
She was released from jail under $37,000 bond, but on July 28, 2019, Cunningham testified that he got into a pursuit with the driver of a pickup truck. The vehicle left the roadway and traveled into a wooded area, where the male driver fled on foot.
Deputies found Braddam sitting in the pickup truck when they arrived. A resulting search yielded 13.48 grams of methamphetamine allegedly hidden in Braddam’s clothing.
Deputies also found what was described as drug bags and scales in the pickup. Those charges are still pending in Overton County.
Following the hearing, McKenzie ruled that the state had met its burden and that Braddam presented a valid concern.
It was also noted by Worley that Braddam did have one failure to appear in Cumberland County.
With that, McKenzie revoked Braddam’s bond and ordered her case continued to April 13.
