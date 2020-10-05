A woman who recently moved to Cumberland County from Ohio, where she is reportedly wanted by multiple jurisdictions, attempted to flee from a traffic stop and led police on a high-speed pursuit. The incident ended when the woman lost control of her vehicle and crashed.
Christine Noel White, 38, 166 Buddy’s Trail, is charged with driving under the influence, felony evading arrest, simple possession and driving on a suspended license.
Police found evidence in the wrecked vehicle that White had been stopped by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper on I-40 in Putnam County earlier in the day and was cited for no proof of insurance, speeding and no driver’s license.
In addition, deputies on the scene stated that White had outstanding warrants in counties in Ohio but there would be no extradition because of the COVID-19 virus or because the charges where not such to justify the extradition expense.
The latest incident started last Wednesday around 9:20 p.m. when Deputy Mitchell Ward observed a Chevrolet Cobalt cross over the fog line with the driver having trouble maintaining the lane of traffic. The vehicle was traveling away from Crossville on Lantana Rd.
Ward attempted to stop the driver, but the vehicle sped away, reaching speeds of 90 mph in a 45 mph zone. The car allegedly passed three other vehicles on a double-yellow line in the area of South Cumberland Elementary School but ended when the driver lost control just south of the City Lake Rd. intersection.
The car left the roadway on the right, traveled into a ditch and struck an embankment, causing it to spin and overturn, coming to rest in the middle of Lantana Rd.
The female motorist was able to exit the vehicle under her own control and was taken by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center where she was checked in the emergency room and then jailed at the Justice Center.
THP Trooper Bobby Barker was called to the scene to fill out the crash report.
According to Mitchell’s report, White stated she fled because of a suspended license. Deputies recovered a marijuana grinder, small amount of marijuana and alcohol from White and her vehicle, the report alleges.
White will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
There was another pursuit inside the city and into the county in a residential area during the weekend during which the vehicle crashed and three persons were taken into custody. All occupants of the fleeing vehicle declined medical treatment and were jailed at the Justice Center.
Report on that incident was not ready at press time Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.