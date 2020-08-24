A Middle Tennessee woman was arrested Thursday in Cumberland County driving a FedEx delivery truck that was reported stolen in Cookeville, according to a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
Adrea R. Jones, 29, 304 Cardinal Dr., McMinnville, was taken into custody by Deputy Kobe Cox after he stopped the vehicle traveling on Hwy. 127 N. shortly before 1 p.m., the report stated. She was charged with theft of property (auto theft).
Cox wrote that he had been alerted to the theft by E-911 earlier and, while on patrol, spotted the Chevrolet 2500 Express van wrapped in U-haul decals with Arizona license plate. He stopped the driver and verified through Putnam County that the vehicle matched the one stolen.
Cox said he found several opened packages in the van with what appeared to be new items scattered throughout the cargo area.
FedEx was notified and sent two employees to the scene who took possession of the vehicle and drove it back to Cookeville.
Jones was transported to the Cumberland County Justice Center where she was booked on the felony charge and placed under $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.