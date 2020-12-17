A rural Cumberland County woman has been charged with felony assault after being accused of trying to run down an ex-boyfriend in a vehicle, according to sheriff’s office reports.
Stephanie Danielle Dean, 49, 238 Critter Creek Rd., is charged with felony aggravated assault and was served a probation violation warrant when taken into custody Saturday, according to Deputy Chuck Hennessee’s report.
Hennessee on Dec. 5 responded to the area of Critter Creek Rd. around mid-morning on a report of a man being hit by a vehicle.
When he arrived in the area he was met by two men who said they heard a ruckus outside their home and went outside to investigate. Both said they witnessed a black Saturn SUV driven by Dean.
The vehicle backed from a driveway and accelerated toward Paul Stamper who was standing in the middle of the road. Stamper attempted to jump out of the way, according to the report, and ran toward a wooded area followed by the driver of the SUV.
Stamper was then struck by the vehicle and pinned underneath, the report continues. The driver then backed off the victim and fled from the scene.
While Hennessee was taking statements from the witnesses and victim, a red pickup truck passed the scene and was stopped by Deputy Bobby Moore who took Dean, a passenger, into custody.
The SUV was recovered parked at a Critter Creek Dr. residence. It was damaged with sticks and limbs still on the windshield.
Dean suffered injuries to a right leg and knee but declined a trip by ambulance to the emergency room.
Dean was placed under $10,750 bond and will make a future appearance in General Sessions Court.
