A landlord discovered furnishings — including smoke detectors — had been stolen from a rental property in the county.
Now one person is charged with felony theft in connection with the incident.
Kayleen Danielle Luna, 29, 701 Deepwater Rd., is charged with one count of theft of property of $1,000 to $10,000 and was placed under $5,000 bond on Oct. 31.
Deputy Rod Jackson wrote in his report that he was contacted by property owner Charles Seiber about the incident involving a rental property on Hunter’s Lane off Hwy. 70 N.
Seiber told the officer he was in the process of evicting renters when he happened to drive by and notice it appeared the renters were moving.
After the renter moved out, Seiber said he went to check on the property and discovered several items were missing.
Jackson wrote in his report he contacted the renter, who said a family member helping her move must have mistakenly taken the items. Seiber reported that he received a text from the woman, stating, “I’m sorry about the miscommunication. I’ll have your stuff returned by Saturday.”
Seiber told the deputy nothing was returned to him and, after waiting until Monday, a warrant was signed and Luna was arrested.
Reported missing were a couch and chair, entertainment center, end tables, dining table and chairs, kitchen island, microwave, pots and pans, silverware, dishes, love seat, closet armoire and outside chairs.
Loss was placed at more than $1,400.
Luna will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
