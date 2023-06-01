A routine head count of inmates led Cumberland County corrections officers to conducted a search of a jail cell that resulted in an inmate serving time on a probation violation facing drug charges.
The incident occurred May 19 around 3:30 p.m. when corrections officers were getting ready to distribute supper trays, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Shelly Marie Shull, 42, Ozone Rd., is charged with possession of meth with intent, simple possession of alprazolam and introducing contraband into a penal institution.
In 2019, Shull pleaded guilty to attempt to introduce contraband into a penal institution and at that time received a two-year split sentence with 65 days to serve.
In the latest incident, corrections officers became suspicious of the presence of drugs in a jail cell shared by Shull and another female. When officers entered the cell and told the inmates to stand near their bunks, a cylinder shaped item was found on Shull’s bunk.
Shull was immediately taken to the intake area of the jail while the cell was searched.
In the report, corrections officers said 26 alprazolam pills were recovered. On top of a food bowl was found a crystal-like substance officers identified as meth.
Bond on the new charges was set at $43,000 with a hearing to be set in General Sessions Court.
