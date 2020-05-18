A Fairfield Glade woman who claimed that Nigerians hacked into her cellphone and made 30 unauthorized withdrawals from her husband’s credit/debit card is now charged with filing a false report.
Police investigators have now determined it was the woman who made the unauthorized withdrawals.
Linda Kay Kersten, 67, 134 Greenwood Rd., is charged with one count of felony filing a false report, according to Fairfield Glade Police Capt. Mark Rosser’s report. She was arrested May 5.
According to Rosser’s report, Kersten and her husband, Albert, went to the police department on April 28 to file a fraud charge after the husband found out that between April 24 and 28, 30 unauthorized transactions removed $2,200 from his bank account.
At that time, Mrs. Kersten told police she thought her phone had been hacked by someone from Nigeria.
On May 1, Linda Kersten was called back to the Fairfield Glade Police Department for a second interview during which time, according to Rosser’s report, she admitted to making false statements to police and using her husband’s credit card.
On May 5, Linda Kersten was taken into custody and charged with the false report. She was placed under $2,500 bond and will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charge.
