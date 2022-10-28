Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies took into custody a Monterey woman in connection with a residential burglary reported to Crossville Police on Oct. 20.
Kelly Michelle Young, 47, S. Poplar Dr., Monterey, is charged with aggravated burglary in connection with the break-in reported to CPD on Oct. 20. She was arrested Tuesday.
Young was also served two attachments for failure to appear in Cumberland County Criminal Court where several charges are pending, and failure to appear in General Sessions Court.
Crossville Police responded to a residence on Oak Grove St. after the occupant returned home to find the front door forced open and the inside in disarray. The resident also reported a mail parcel missing and the inside of the home ransacked.
Found inside the home were various items from local stores that do not belong to the victim.
The CPD investigation led to police searching for a woman — later identified as Young — and a male whom they believed were involved in the break-in, according to Ptl. Amy Sherrill’s report.
Tuesday around 9 p.m., deputies Sgt. Dustin Jackson, Joshua Matthews and K-9 Officer Deputy Jake Moore traveled to Junior Cox Rd. in search of Young. The suspect and two others were found sitting in a vehicle outside a residence and Young was taken into custody without incident.
A man present was taken into custody when deputies found 7.4 grams of a substance they identified as meth. Joshua Cox is charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver.
Both suspects were jailed. Young is being held without bond on her new charges and will make appearances in Criminal and General Sessions courts.
