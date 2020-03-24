A woman who wandered into the crowded cafeteria of a Cumberland County elementary school without checking in at the office was arrested on two charges after a profanity-laced encounter with a school resource officer.
The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. March 11 at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. The incident resulted in a “soft lockdown” of the facility. No one was injured.
Ciera Faith Hood, 26, 118 Benefit Rd., is charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a legend drug (amitriptyline) and was taken to the Justice Center where she was held without bond, according to SRO James Higgins’ report.
Higgins wrote he was attending to his daily duties at the school when he was informed by staff that someone had entered the school without permission and had walked down the hallway.
The SRO reported that he searched for the person but was unable to find her, so he asked administrators to enact a “soft lock down,” keeping children in place, while he continued his search. The person was found in the lunchroom standing beside a student the person knew while that student finished breakfast.
Principal Tammy Knipp approached the woman and was joined by Higgins. The woman was informed that she needed to check in at the office instead of wandering around the building unannounced.
At that time, the suspect reported started a verbal confrontation with school staff in profanity-laced comments. The disruption continued in the school office during the students’ reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance. The woman then left the building despite being told to wait for officers to arrive.
Another deputy was dispatched to the school and later found Hood on E. Main St. in Pleasant Hill, where she was taken into custody. School administrators, the District Attorney’s Office and sheriff’s investigators were notified of the incident and a decision was made to charge the woman with disorderly conduct.
When taken into custody, she was found in possession of a pill for which she could not produce a prescription, resulting in the second charge,.
Hood will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
