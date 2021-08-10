A Cumberland County woman reportedly is out thousands of dollars after purchasing a house on the internet from a man who she later learned did not own the property.
The Woodlawn Rd. resident reported that in May she read an ad on an online forum for a “rent to own” house on Randolph Rd.
The woman talked with and struck an agreement to purchase the house from a Crossville man. The seller told the victim that he had purchased the house under a “rent to own” agreement a year earlier.
The victim paid $10,000 cash down for the house and spent $5,000 for materials and labor to make improvements. The woman also made two payments of $425 to the seller.
When the woman went to the water department to have water service turned on this month, she was told by an employee the seller did not own the house.
The victim filed a report and asked for an investigation and prosecution due to the loss of $15,850.
Investigation is continuing.
