A local woman who was arrested by city police for shoplifting while out on furlough on other charges and with another theft of merchandise charge pending, will serve nine months in jail.
Kimberly A. Hall, 33, no address available, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of theft of merchandise and to four counts of probation violation. In addition, she is serving time for failure to pay child support.
Crossville Police on July 11 were dispatched to Highland Square on a report of a man and woman activating a security device alarm as they exited Tractor Supply. An employee confronted the pair, and the woman, identified as Hall, handed over a pair of boots.
The boots were valued at $139.99. The two then fled into a nearby wooded area where they were found by police. The two told police at the time that they had stolen the boots to sell to a man who needed new boots.
At that time, Hall also told police she was on her way to turn herself into authorities after being released from jail on a two-week furlough.
In accordance with her guilty plea agreement, Hall is to pay court costs and serve the nine months in jail at 75 percent, concurrent with the child support and probation violation warrants.
