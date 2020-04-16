Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies responded to a morning call April 12 of someone with a weapon running in the field.
When they arrived on the scene, they found a woman with a large stick attempting to herd someone else’s cows. She was arrested.
Heather Ann Lehoczky, 33, no address available, is charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication, according to Cpl. Jon Human’s report. Both are misdemeanor charges, and the arrest report states it is suspected the suspect was on some kind of “intoxicating substance” at the time of her arrest.
It all began when police received a report of someone running through a field on Woodlawn Rd. near the Genesis Rd. intersection with a gun.
When Human, Sgt. Scott and Deputy KC Iles arrived on the scene, they were met by the property owner who reported the woman was chasing his cows — in the rain — with a large stick.
The woman — who at times was talking incoherently — surrendered without incident and will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
Deputies reported the suspect was “not doing a bad job” herding the cows. Problem was, the owner didn’t want his cows herded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.